10,268 Shares in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.71. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

