$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.53. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 449,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,091. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,726,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

