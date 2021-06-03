$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

