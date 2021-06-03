$1.14 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $1.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $61.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold 566,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,935 in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

