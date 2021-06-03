$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

