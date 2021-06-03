$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

