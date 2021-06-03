$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 82,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73. FB Financial has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

