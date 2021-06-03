$0.81 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of VER traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.