$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Huntsman reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.19. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

