$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

REG stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

