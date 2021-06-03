$0.61 EPS Expected for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,514. The company has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

