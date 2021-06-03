$0.56 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

FORR opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.