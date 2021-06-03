$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.54. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

