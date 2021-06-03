$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 1,820,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

