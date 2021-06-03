$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.