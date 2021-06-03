$0.41 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.57. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,972,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

