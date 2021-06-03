$0.33 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.53. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.25.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $328,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $277,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

