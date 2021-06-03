$0.21 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,865. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

