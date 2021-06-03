$0.20 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

IBN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,763,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

