$0.19 EPS Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($1.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GT. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.