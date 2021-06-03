$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 773,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

