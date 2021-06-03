$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

