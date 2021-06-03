-$0.09 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 900,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.14.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

