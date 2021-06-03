$0.03 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 287,184 shares of company stock worth $4,087,125 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

