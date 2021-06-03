$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

RPD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.36. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,823. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

