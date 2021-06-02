Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 929 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

