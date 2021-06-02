Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,309 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $837.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

