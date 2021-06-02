Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-3.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $327.72. 5,450,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $196.10 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.81.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

