Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.20.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

