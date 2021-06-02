Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.20.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.36.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

