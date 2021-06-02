Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.90. 52,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.36.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

