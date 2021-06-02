ZooKeeper Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $120,568.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00187408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.21 or 0.01052614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,088.49 or 0.99793654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 13,186,073 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

