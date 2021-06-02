ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.91

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.91 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 57,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The company has a market capitalization of £109.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.91.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.