Zilliqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $124.93 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $124.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00124376 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002588 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00792757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,628,541,059 coins and its circulating supply is 11,337,073,906 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

