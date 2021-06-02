Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

Equities research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company.

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,726,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

