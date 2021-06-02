Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,577,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 3,346,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45,775.0 days.
Shares of Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
