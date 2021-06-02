ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $10,188.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00435245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00292639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00158531 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014983 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,212,750 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

