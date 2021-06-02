Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to “Buy”

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

