Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to “Hold”

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 438,380 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

