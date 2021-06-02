Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,756. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.