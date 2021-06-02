Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WHF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

