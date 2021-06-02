Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

