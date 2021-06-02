Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

