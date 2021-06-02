Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.40. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 2,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

