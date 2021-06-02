Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

BSET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

