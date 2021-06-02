Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.