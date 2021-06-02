Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $243,959. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Savara by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Savara by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

