Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 135,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.