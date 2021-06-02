Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.