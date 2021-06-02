Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.