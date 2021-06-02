Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

